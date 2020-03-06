burnley-vs-tottenham-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-prediction,-tv-channel,-latest-team-news

Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news

News
John koli0

Tottenham head to Burnley on Saturday evening in need of a morale-boosting win on the road.

Jose Mourinho’s hopes of silverware in his first season in north London are hanging by a thread after their FA Cup exit against Norwich.

They remain in the Champions League but need to turn around a 1-0 first leg defeat against RB Leipzig next Tuesday.

A defeat at home to Wolves last weekend left them five points off the top four –  a response is needed.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Predicted line-ups

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Vydra, Rodriguez

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Winks, Skipp, Gedson; Lamela, Bergwijn, Sessegnon

Where to watch the match

TV channel:  Coverage starts at 5pm GMT on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel and 1pm on their Premier League channel. Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream:  Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

