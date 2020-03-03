🔥Burglars who used half-marathon race as cover for £300k jewellery heist jailed for six years each🔥

Two men who drilled through the walls of a Fleet Street jewellers and stole almost £300,000 worth of goods have been jailed for six years each.

Florin-Cristin Neagu, 46, and Sorin Munteanu, 44, were found guilty of the “sophisticated and daring” raid at George Attenborough & Son Jewellers in central London.

The pair and their associate, Nicolae Sisca, who had previously admitted burglary, initially drilled into the wrong wall, causing damage to a William Hill betting shop, while trying to dig a tunnel beneath the jewellers.

They carried out the raid at the Chancery Lane junction over the course of a weekend, using the London Landmarks half-marathon as a cover for their crime. The jewellery stolen – worth £298,987.12 – has not been recovered.

Jurors took only 32 minutes to reach a guilty verdict on Neagu and Munteanu. Sisca previously admitted his part in the act.

(L to R): Florin-Cristin Neagu, Nicolae Sisca and Nicolae Sisca (Met Police)

Prosecutor Philip Stott said there was “overwhelming” evidence of the pair’s guilt, and the judge branded their decision to go to trial as “absurd”.

CCTV inside the William Hill branch, which was left untouched by the burglars, caught one of the men – said to be Sisca – red handed forcing their way into the store before retreating after realising their mistake.

The thieves then made a second large hole got them entry to the jewellery shop, triggering the alarm at around 4pm on Sunday, March 24.

The damage caused to the jewellers (Met Police)

Munteanu and Sisca smeared the CCTV cameras with a white opaque substance and a total of around £16,000 damage was caused, the court heard. Neagu stayed outside during the drilling, staying on watch duty for more than eight hours.

Neagu and Munteanu fled for Romania within 48 hours of the heist, where they were arrested and extradited back to Britain last year.

Recorder Jo Boothby, at Southwark Crown Court, said: “It was with considerable professionalism that you came to this country last year.

The burglars mistakenly dug a hole in a William Hill branch before realising it was the wrong target (Met Police)

“You came as a team and no doubt already decided you were going to attack George Attenborough and Sons.”

Sisca got a four and a half year sentence after he pleaded guilty.

Neagu’s defence said the raid was not as professional as it seemed and that he, as the driver outside, did not join the physical break-in. Munteanu’s defence pointed out that the loss of the jewellery means “there is still an ultimate loser no matter which one looks at it”.

The pair were caged for six years after it went to trial.

The men will face confiscation proceedings of the missing jewellery on 24 July.