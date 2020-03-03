🔥Burglars who drilled through wrong wall in £300k jewellery heist face jail🔥

Bungling burglars who drilled through the wrong wall as they pulled off a £300,000 jewellery heist in central London are facing jail today.

Florin-Cristin Neagu, 46, Sorin Munteanu, 44, and Nicolae Sisca, 46, plotted the “sophisticated and daring” break-in at George Attenborough & Son Jewellers in Fleet Street, using the London Landmarks half-marathon as a convenient cover for the crime.

However the raid almost went badly wrong when the thieves tunnelled through the wrong wall and crashed into a branch of William Hill, rather than the jewellers next door.

Sisca, wearing distinctive red trainers, was caught on camera crawling through the hole and into the bookies, before realising their mistake and retreating back into the darkness.

The Fleet Street branch of the William Hill betting shop (PA)

While Neagu keep watch outside, Munteanu and Sisca then drilled through the correct wall and stole £300,000 of jewellery.

They were thwarted in an attempt to swipe £400,000 of gems from a locked safe.

At Southwark crown court this morning, Munteanu and Neagu were convicted by a jury of burglary, having both denied involvement in the raid.

Sisca earlier pleaded guilty to burglary and is already serving a four-year prison sentence.

The burglars had let themselves in to the building next door to the jewellers on the weekend of March 23 and 24 last year, painting over the security cameras before they set about drilling.

They also stole the security footage from inside George Attenborough and Son, but the CCTV from William Hill was recovered by police to reveal part of what had happened.

“Out of the darkness a figure emerges”, said prosecutor Philip Stott, describing the blunder.

“He crawls out and moves a bin out of the way, looks round the corner where the door is and then he turns around.

“He then climbs back into the hole.

“They appear to have spent a considerable period of time drilling into the wrong wall – despite all the reconnaissance and all the planning.”

A manager of the jewellers was alerted to the raid when the thieves tripped an alarm, but he did not check his phone at the time, the court heard. Security footage from a building across the road showed the streets were busy due to the half-marathon while the burglars were at work.

The break-in was finally uncovered early on Monday morning by a William Hill delivery driver, who discovered a pile of rubble and £16,000 in damage to internal walls.

Sisca was caught as he tried to flee the country, while Munteanu and Neagu were both extradited from Romania to face trial.

They are due to be sentenced later today.