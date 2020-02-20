🔥Burberry has opened a new manufacturing facility in Yorkshire to protect the county's textile community🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Burberry has opened a new Centre for Manufacturing Excellence in Castleford, West Yorkshire, where its manufactering site is based.

The new facility will provide training for Burberry’s current manufacturing team, as well as locals looking to get into the industry.

The inspiration behind the development is to “protect the artisanal skills that underpin Yorkshire’s textile community.”

Commenting on the development, Lise Edwards-Warrener, vice president of internal manufacturing at Burberry, told WWD: “We have created some of our most iconic products in Castleford for over 50 years and firmly believe in investing in British fashion manufacturing.”

Bella Hadid walking in Burberry’s autumn/winter 2020 London Fashion Week show (IMAXtree)

The move is the latest in a series of sustainable initiatives from the brand. Earlier this week, the company hosted its second carbon-neutral show, having worked toward reducing its carbon emissions.

Last year, Burberry also created a capsule collection using Econyl, a sustainable nylon yarn made from regenerated fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic.

During 2018, Burberry reduced its market-based emissions by 43 per cent and procured 58 per cent of its total energy (including 68 per cent of its electricity) from renewable sources.

