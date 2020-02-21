🔥Bungie reveals weapons in Destiny 2 are changing next season🔥

Destiny 2’s next big season is approaching in March, and while the latest This Week at Bungie blog update hasn’t given any details away about the name, it has let slip some information about changes to some of the game’s weapons.

At first blush these ‘nerfs’ mean that almost every weapon will be getting some form of damage reduction.

In their weekly blog post, Bungie shed light on the damage values, max range of weapons and other impactful changes.

The post read: “This week, we’re putting the magnifying glass on weapons. While Swords were given a bit of an overhaul in functionality, other weapon archetypes are seeing some finer tuning. Damage values, ranges, and even reload canceling are on the table this time around.”

(Destiny 2/Bungie)

What changes will be made?

Weapons like sniper rifles, grenade launchers, shotguns, autorifles and fusion rifles (which are essentially laser guns) are all getting this treatment.

Sniper rifles will now do less damage than before in a bid to balance how powerful they were versus other weapon choices.

Grenade launchers will deal less damage to account for their increased rate of fire.

Shotguns and fusion rifles tended to miss the mark due to issues with the game’s aim-assist function, this will now be rectified.

Fusion rifles specifically will now deal less damage the further away you are from your target, meaning you’ll have to get a bit closer to deal optimal damage.

Auto rifles will be changed specficially for the competitive player-vs-player (PVP) mode the Crucible, while also having an impact on the player-vs-environment (PVE) sections of the game, which is the narrative story mode where you complete missions and level your character up.

By slightly increasing the impact stat of the guns, which determines how much damage the weapon does when it hits a target, auto rifles should slowly become more relevant and a viable option in numerous fights.

Meanwhile two of the game’s most powerful weapons, a sniper rifle called Izanagi’s Burden and a pistol (or hand canon) called The Last Word, have specifically been weakened.

Bungie clarrified that there will be more changes to come as we draw near the full release.

All of these updates and more will go live with the launch of the next season, which is expected to drop sometime in March 2020.

