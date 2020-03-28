🔥Bundesliga Home Challenge LIVE stream and results: FIFA 20 tournament fixtures and updates🔥

With the football on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bundesliga players and fans are turning to eSports for their football fix.

While there has been no official Premier League tournament, the UltimateQuaranteam FIFA 20 competition has attracted big interest in the absence of real-life action.

LaLiga staged their own official knockout tournament with players representing their clubs and Marco Asensio emerged victorious last week for Real Madrid.

Now the German league has followed suit, with 29 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams putting themselves forward to battle it out to be number one, with each team given an equal 85 rating.

Each team must have at least professional player on their teams of two, with Borussia Dortmund represented by Achraf Hakimi.

RB Leipzig, who recently knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League, have Nordi Mukiele in place, but Bayern Munich are not participating.

Watch the LIVE stream right here by clicking the video below…

Fixtures

The 26 teams will battle it out over the course of the weekend March 28-29, 2020, with the grand final taking place on Sunday.

You can view the full list of fixtures by scrolling up to the main image.

The teams

TEAM
PLAYERS

Arminia Bielefeld
Andreas Voglsammer/Marcel Hartel

Augsburg
Marco Richter/Yannic Bederke

Bayer Leverkusen
Adrian Stanilewicz/Kai Wollin

Borussia Dortmund
Achraf Hakimi/Erné Embeli

FC Cologne
Rafael Czichos/Tim “The Strxnger” Katnawatos

Darmstadt 98
Felix Platte/Yannick de Groot

Dynamo Dresden
Baris Atik/Marco Terrazino

Eintracht Frankfurt
Nils Stendera/Andreas Gube

Freiburg
Mark Flekken/Nico Schlotterbeck

Greuther Furth
Timothy Tillman/Fabio Sabbagh

Hamburg
Sonny Kittel/Umut Gültekin

Hannover 96
Jannes Horn/Marcel Deutscher

Hertha Berlin
Maximilian Mittelstädt/Elias Nerlich

Hoffenheim
Munas Dabbur/Marcel Schwarz

Holstein Kiel
Dominik Schmidt/Bennet Rohwedder

Jahn Regensburg
Tom Baack/Federico Palacios

Mainz 05
Daniel Brosinski/Julian Greis

FC Nuremberg
Tim Handwerker/Felix Schimmel

Paderborn
Rifet Kapic/Lucas Fiedler

RB Leipzig
Nordi Mukiele / Cihan Yasarlar

Schalke 04
Nassim Boujellab/Tim “Tim_Latka” Schwartmann

St Pauli
Luca Zander/Marvin Knoll

Union Berlin
Keven Schlotterbeck/Julius Kade

Wehen Wiesbaden
Sascha “M_0cki” Mockenhaupt/Nico “Juice” Dernek

Werder Bremen
Maximilian Eggestein/Michael “MegaBit” Bittner

VfB Stuttgart
Atakan Karazor/Tisi Schubech

Tune in to watch the LIVE stream of the tournament!

