🔥Bundesliga Home Challenge LIVE stream and results: FIFA 20 tournament fixtures and updates🔥

With the football on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bundesliga players and fans are turning to eSports for their football fix.
While there has been no official Premier League tournament, the UltimateQuaranteam FIFA 20 competition has attracted big interest in the absence of real-life action.
LaLiga staged their own official knockout tournament with players representing their clubs and Marco Asensio emerged victorious last week for Real Madrid.
Now the German league has followed suit, with 29 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams putting themselves forward to battle it out to be number one, with each team given an equal 85 rating.
Each team must have at least professional player on their teams of two, with Borussia Dortmund represented by Achraf Hakimi.
RB Leipzig, who recently knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League, have Nordi Mukiele in place, but Bayern Munich are not participating.
Fixtures
The 26 teams will battle it out over the course of the weekend March 28-29, 2020, with the grand final taking place on Sunday.
The teams
TEAM
PLAYERS
Arminia Bielefeld
Andreas Voglsammer/Marcel Hartel
Augsburg
Marco Richter/Yannic Bederke
Bayer Leverkusen
Adrian Stanilewicz/Kai Wollin
Borussia Dortmund
Achraf Hakimi/Erné Embeli
FC Cologne
Rafael Czichos/Tim “The Strxnger” Katnawatos
Darmstadt 98
Felix Platte/Yannick de Groot
Dynamo Dresden
Baris Atik/Marco Terrazino
Eintracht Frankfurt
Nils Stendera/Andreas Gube
Freiburg
Mark Flekken/Nico Schlotterbeck
Greuther Furth
Timothy Tillman/Fabio Sabbagh
Hamburg
Sonny Kittel/Umut Gültekin
Hannover 96
Jannes Horn/Marcel Deutscher
Hertha Berlin
Maximilian Mittelstädt/Elias Nerlich
Hoffenheim
Munas Dabbur/Marcel Schwarz
Holstein Kiel
Dominik Schmidt/Bennet Rohwedder
Jahn Regensburg
Tom Baack/Federico Palacios
Mainz 05
Daniel Brosinski/Julian Greis
FC Nuremberg
Tim Handwerker/Felix Schimmel
Paderborn
Rifet Kapic/Lucas Fiedler
RB Leipzig
Nordi Mukiele / Cihan Yasarlar
Schalke 04
Nassim Boujellab/Tim “Tim_Latka” Schwartmann
St Pauli
Luca Zander/Marvin Knoll
Union Berlin
Keven Schlotterbeck/Julius Kade
Wehen Wiesbaden
Sascha “M_0cki” Mockenhaupt/Nico “Juice” Dernek
Werder Bremen
Maximilian Eggestein/Michael “MegaBit” Bittner
VfB Stuttgart
Atakan Karazor/Tisi Schubech
