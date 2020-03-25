🔥Bumble is giving away £5,000 grants to 150 small businesses in need🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As the UK goes into lockdown, with only ‘essential’ services allowed to remain open, small businesses are taking a hard hit.

This is why social networking app Bumble has decided to give 150 grants of up to £5,000 to small businesses as part of its global initiative: The Bumble Community Grant.

Grants will be awarded across the world, including the UK, and Bumble is calling on its 90 million worldwide users to nominate local businesses in need.

The scheme will run until April 5, and users can nominate up to five small local businesses, yet Bumble says it will ‘prioritise businesses led by women and non-binary founders’.

The initiative can be found in each of the Bumble divisions: Bumble Date, Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz. Users need to ‘match’ with the Bumble Community grant profile to nominate a business and they can also nominate themselves if they are a small business owner.

If a business is successful, it will receive immediate monetary assistance.

(Bumble)

Along with the Bumble Community Grant, the company has donated $100,000 to the World Health Organisation.

Find more info bumble.com/en/.