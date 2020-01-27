🔥Bulletproof vest saves life of top republican Pat Fitzpatrick in Belfast murder bid🔥

Leading republican Pat Fitzpatrick has told stunned friends how he was inches from being killed by a masked assassin.

A bulletproof jacket saved the 58-year-old’s life when a lone gunman blasted him the back as he walked through the Short Strand district of east Belfast on Saturday evening.

This is the second time that Fitzpatrick has survived a murder bid. In 1988 he lost an eye when a UVF gang opened fire on him as he sat in his taxi.

A good friend of Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, the injured grandfather was also close to slain IRA chief Jock Davison, who was gunned down by criminals in 2015. Detectives’ main line of inquiry is that the weekend attempt on his life may have been carried out by the same gang.

Speaking from his hospital bed on Saturday night Fitzpatrick, known as ‘Pat Fitzy’ by republicans, told friends that he cheated death by inches.

“Pat Fitzy was saying that if the gunman had aimed at his head rather than his back he would be dead,” one source told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The bulletproof jacket saved his life. If he had not been wearing it he wouldn’t have stood a chance.