🔥Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac hand Arsenal fitness boost ahead of Newcastle test🔥

Arsenal’s left-back crisis has been eased as both Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac are hoping to be available to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Gunners have been hit with injuries at left-back and their problems began back in December when Kieran Tierney dislocated his shoulder.

The Scotland international is still out and in that time Kolasinac has been struck down too, forcing 18-year-old winger Saka to fill in.

The teenager has performed admirably, but there were fears he could face a spell out after he hobbled off during Arsenal’s draw with Burnley on February.

Arsenal have since been on their winter break, though, and Saka has recovered to the point where he was training fully with the team in Dubai last week.

Kolasinac, who has been suffering with a thigh strain, was also taking part in sessions and head coach Mikel Arteta is hoping to have him and Saka available for Sunday’s clash against Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium.

That news will be a huge boost to the Spaniard, who has previously been short of options at left-back since taking charge in December.

Tierney is understood to be progressing well with his rehabilitation after working hard out in Dubai.

The left-back was often out early before sessions started, sometimes even an hour before his team-mates arrived, to do some one-on-one work with members of Arsenal’s coaching team.

Tierney then continued working indoors in the gym and it is hoped he could return to action next month if his progress continues