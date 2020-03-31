🔥Build your own burger: Patty & Bun x HG Walter's DIY delivery kit goes for a test drive🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

You know the score. That Deliveroo versus reality moment when your succulent, juicy takeaway burger arrives a dry, deconstructed mess.

Mercifully, Patty & Bun and Hammersmith butcher HG Walter have a handier solution for feeding London’s cheeseburger craving during lockdown: a DIY burger kit delivered contact-free to your door.

The quarantine patty kit is the ultimate crisis care package: all the ingredients to make four classic P&B burgers, whether it’s the Ari Gold cheeseburger or the bacon-filled Smokey Robinson (just choose which combination you want in advance).

For £20 you’ll be sent four signature HG Walter beef patties, brioche buns, a miniature squeezy bottle of Smokey P&B Mayo, cheese slices and homemade pickled and smokey onions. Think of it as a homemade takeaway: all you need on top is some lettuce and tomato.

Each lockdown kit comes with instructions but head online if you want to make a real patty party out of dinner (let’s be honest, you’ve got the time). Patty & Bun’s Instagram page features step-by-step video tutorials, paired cocktail guides and a burger-making Spotify playlist featuring lockdown-inspired classics from Gotta Get Thru This to Things Can Only Get Better. They will once you’ve tried this.

£20, hgwalter.com