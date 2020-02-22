🔥Build-A-Bear's highly-anticipated Baby Yoda toy to hit stores soon🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Build-A-Bear has revealed more details about its highly anticipated Baby Yoda stuffed toy and when it is expected to hit the shops.

The popular toy company announced on Thursday the character – known officially as The Child – is coming to stores in the Spring.

Those wanting to get their hands on one of the Baby Yoda bears can keep track of when exactly it will be released by signing up for email updates via the company’s website.

Alongside a picture of the stuffed toy, Build-A-Bear tweeted: “Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived.”

News the character from Disney’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian would be coming to the shop became public during a conference in January when CEO Sharon Price John said: “We now will have The Child, as also known as Baby Yoda.”

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” she added at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Toys made in the image of Baby Yoda have been in very high demand following The Mandalorian released in November 2019.

A Baby Yoda toy became the top-selling action toy on Amazon in December, according to reports.

Demand for a $350 replica of the character crashed the website of collectable manufacturer Sideshow last month.