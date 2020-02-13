🔥Buffaloed🔥

Starring:

Alex Harrouch, Brian Sacca, Casey Hudecki, Elena Khan, Jai Courtney, James M. Connor, Jayne Eastwood, Jermaine Fowler, Judy Greer, Kate Moyer, Lorrie Odom, Lusia Strus, Nicholas Carella, Noah Reid, Paulyne Wei, Raymond Ablack, Zoey Deutch

Summary:

Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She’s bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility ofBuffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She’s bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection. She’s a natural and soon running her own shop, but at what cost?… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

95 min