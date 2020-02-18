🔥Budget date confirmed as March 11, Chancellor Rishi Sunak says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Budget will still take place on March 11, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed.

Mr Sunak tweeted: “Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11.

“It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country’s potential.”

His confirmation follows speculation that the date could be changed in light of the sudden departure of his predecessor Sajid Javid.

More follows…

