🔥Budget date confirmed as March 11, Chancellor Rishi Sunak says🔥
The Budget will still take place on March 11, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed.
Mr Sunak tweeted: “Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11.
“It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country’s potential.”
His confirmation follows speculation that the date could be changed in light of the sudden departure of his predecessor Sajid Javid.
More follows…
