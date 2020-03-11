🔥Budget 2020: what does it mean for property and housing?🔥

A stamp duty surcharge for overseas buyers, planning reform and a fund to remove dangerous cladding were among housing-related measures announced in today’s Budget.

Rishi Sunak's Budget 2020: what it means for housing

An additional tax on overseas buyers of UK property was confirmed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in today’s Budget.

Non-resident buyers of homes in Britain will have to pay an additional two per cent stamp duty on British homes.

The policy was trailed in the Conservative party manifesto, which promised to impose a three per cent surcharge on overseas buyers.

Until now, non-resident buyers have been subject to the same stamp duty rules as buyers living in the UK, ranging from 0 per cent for properties costing less than £125,000 up to 12 per cent for homes over £1.5 million.

Many cities with global property markets already have similar levies in place, according to Tom Bill, head of London residential research at Knight Frank: “The introduction of a surcharge for overseas buyers will bring the UK into line with many other global property markets.”

The new surcharge for overseas buyers is expected to affect 70,000 of the UK’s total 1.2 million annual property transactions.

Mary-Anne Bowring, group managing director at residential property consultancy Ringley, said: “The falling pound has made housing more affordable to overseas buyers, while domestic buyers have had to contend with stagnant wage growth and ultra-low interest rates pushing up prices and eating away at their ability to save.

“An increase in stamp duty for overseas buyers will simply put things back to where they were before the Brexit vote and level the playing field for domestic buyers.”

The Chancellor said the money raised from this tax will be used to fund 6,000 new homes for homeless people.

