London’s music venues cheered business rates aid in the Budget but warned many would still face large bills.

The Chancellor handed a year-long rates holiday to music, theatre and nightclub venues with a rateable value below £51,000.

Lohan Presencer, chairman of Ministry of Sound, said: “The news regarding grassroots music venues is welcome, however there are a huge number of venue operators, including Ministry of Sound, who do not fall into this rates bracket and face precisely the same pressures. The sick pay refund is also helpful, but if your business relies on people going out, managing cash flow when they’re not will be extremely challenging. We hope the government are planning further measures to support businesses like ours in due course.”

Dominic Madden, founder of the Electric Brixton, questioned how many venues would really be helped. He tweeted: “Wow Business Rates relief. I’d love to know how many music venues, theatres and nightclubs – major leisure assets have Business Rates value under 50k. Thanks for that Boris.”

Philip O’Ferrall, chief executive of Outernet Global, the property firm revamping Tottenham Court Road’s famous Tin Pan Alley district, said: “”A major part of the launch of Outernet will be the live music and entertainment venues we plan to open so we’re very much in favour of any tax relief that can help all venue owners deal with the financial pressures the coronavirus is bringing – and also once the crisis has passed too.

“Live music is so buoyant and worth over a billion pounds a year to the UK economy so fans, artists and venues will benefit in the long term from this move plus anything it does to allow more investment in great spaces for great entertainment.”