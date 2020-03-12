Housebuilders on Thursday welcomed the Chancellor’s pledge that the government will take a “stricter approach” with councils to help speed up developments.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick is set to outline planning reforms today, a day after the government said where local planning authorities fail to meet their local housing need, “there will be firm consequences, including a stricter approach taken to the release of land for development and greater government intervention”.

PwC partner Aidan Sutton said: “From the tone of the Budget announcements we can expect Rob Jenrick to be a much more interventionist housing secretary pressuring local authorities to release land for home building.”

Housebuilders have long complained of lengthy and expensive planning application processes.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt said: “We welcome the government’s continuing focus on planning reform. Land is the housebuilder’s raw material and is key to us delivering more of the homes the country needs.”

Bellway’s Jason Honeyman said: “This is a unique opportunity to reconfigure the approach to planning applications to create a system that does not disincentivise developers from putting in applications and getting on site.”