🔥Budget 2020: Flood defences funding set to double to £5.2 billion, Rishi Sunak says🔥

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the funding for flood defences in the UK is set to double to £5.2 billion in this week’s Budget.

As he prepares to deliver his first Budget this week, Mr Sunak said that the investment will help to build 2,000 new flood and coastal defence schemes.

He also said the money would be used to better protect 336,000 properties in England over the next six years.

The pledge comes as continues to recover from the damage inflicted by three storms last month, the wettest February on record.

On Saturday, estimates by the Association of British Insurers put the cost of the damage from storms Dennis and Ciara at £360 million, around £214 million of which will go towards flood claims.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Sunak said communities in Britain have been “hit hard” by severe flooding this winter, saying it is “right that we invest to protect towns, families, and homes across the UK”.

He said: “We are ambitious when it comes to investing in our country’s infrastructure and flooding is a part of that.

“[Funding] will go up to just over £5 billion, it’s going to pay for around 2,000 different flood schemes around the country, going to protect over 3,000 homes.”

He added: “We’ve all either in our constituencies as MPs or seen on TV the devastated reaped on communities by flooding, this will make an enormous difference to people’s lives.

“It’s absolutely the right thing to do, it’s something that wherever you live, this investment will make a huge difference.”

The funding – which doubles the £2.6 billion spent on flood defences between 2015 and 2021 – is expected to be targeted in every region, and will be available from next April.

In the Budget on Wednesday, Mr Sunak is also expected to announce:

A £643 million package of investment to help rough sleepers off the streets and support them get their lives back on track.

Up to £100 million more per year will go towards the fight against ‘dirty money’, with a new levy on firms regulated for anti-money laundering.

Millions more for state-of-the-art football pitches in hard-hit communities.

It comes as the Chancellor also said he is ready to take “targeted measures” to help businesses get through the coronavirus outbreak.

He suggested his financial plan would now focus on the “economic security” of the country, as he warned that the economy could suffer a “supply shock” if lots of people fall ill.

Mr Sunak, who has been in office for less than a month, said he was “not daunted” by the challenge of protecting the UK’s finances in the event of a major Covid-19 outbreak.

Instead, he told the Sunday Telegraph, the country is “well prepared” and would “emerge on the other side stronger”.

Outlining his plan to help businesses cope with the virus, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) said: “You have to look at the nature of what the economic impact might be, so that we can design an appropriate response.

“The main issue is lots of people might be ill, and therefore not be able to be at work. And that impacts the productive capacity of your economy if you’ve got a manufacturing plant and they can’t make their widgets.”