🔥Buckle Up, Jared Leto’s Morbius Is In Reshoots🔥

Whether his time as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe is truly over or not, Jared Leto has already made the jump to another comic book character: Morbius, the Living Vampire. Morbius is set for release this summer, but as has become the norm for many blockbuster productions, the vampiric movie is in the midst of reshoots, which Leto revealed with the following post:

Here we have Jared Leto back on the Morbius set looking through an issue of Legion of Monsters, featuring the team where Morbius, the Living Vampire served alongside characters like Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing. Not that we should expect to see these characters pop up in Morbius… or can we?! Regardless, even though Leto has already spent a lot of time with one of Marvel’s most famous vampires, it doesn’t hurt to cram in some extra research as reshoots are underway, as he showed on Instagram.

Morbius’ principal photography began at the end of February 2019 and went until June of the same year. We don’t know what these reshoots are specifically for, although I suspect if they were to drastically alter the story, akin to something like Rogue One or Justice League, reports about that would have surfaced. It’s likelier that Jared Leto and the Morbius team are just capturing a little extra footage to compliment/enhance everything that was shot last year.

Just like his comic book counterpart, Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius starts out as a brilliant scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease. Michael is ultimately successful in his attempt to cure the disease, but the tradeoff is that he becomes afflicted with vampirism. This condition grants Michael special powers, and he lacks the traditional weaknesses that vampires have, but he still has the thirst for blood.

Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius is joined by Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Michael’s fiancée, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, who suffers from the same blood that Michael had; Jared Harris as Michael’s mentor (whose identity is still being kept secret); and Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson as Alberto Rodriguez and Simon Stroud, respectively, two FBI agents who are hunting Michael.

Morbius is the second movie in Sony’s Marvel universe, the first being 2018’s Venom (which has its sequel scheduled for this October). However, with the reveal in go that Michael Keaton is seemingly reprising Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture, as well as some Spider-Man graffiti, it appears as though this universe and the MCU exist within the same continuity, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Behind the camera, Daniel Espinosa directed, while Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway all worked on the script. Morbius opens in theaters on July 31.

