🔥Buck Street Market: New eco-friendly market built from recycled shipping containers opens in Camden🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

A new eco-friendly market in Camden built out of 88 recycled shipping containers opened today.

Designed by architect Eric Reynolds, one of the original pioneers of Camden Market in the 1970s, the entire 26,000 sq ft three-storey Buck Street Market claims to be zero-plastic.

Its 80 chefs and retailers say they will not use plastic packaging, and some energy used by the market will be generated by the composted food waste it produces.

The market opens on the site of the original market on Buck Street, famous for its large green sign.

The ground level will offer sustainably-produced items from Camden-based businesses, while the first floor will offer food stands run by small start-ups, and a fine-dining option.

Fine dining: A dish at Adrian Martin’s Wildflower in Buck Street Market

Visitors will be able to eat a menu largely created from foraged ingredients at Wildflower restaurant – the first London enterprise from 28-year-old Irish celebrity chef, Adrian Martin.

Martin believes he is offering the first ever fine dining restaurant inside a shipping container. His seven-course tasting menu, available for £60 per head from today, includes scallops with smoked Alexander root and wild turbot with courgette flower and sweet spicy broth.

He said: “We first went out to look at it and this place was two containers in a field outside London somewhere. It’s mad.

“Me and my brother did all the decorating ourselves, it’s all new.

“I’m biased, but there is nothing in Camden like this.”

A rooftop bar, opening later this month, will be a craft cocktail venue seating around 60 people. It will open until 10pm in summer months.

Miguel Barclay, 35, who made his name with One Pound Meals cookbooks, has lived in Camden for 10 years and will launch his first venue selling pizza by the slice on the rooftop.

The 30 best street food vendors in London

He said: “This will be a place in Camden to hang out and that’s the main thing.”

Craft workshops and events on sustainability will also be on offer.

Buck Street Market is owned by billionaire entrepreneur Teddy Sagi’s investment firm LabTech.

LabTech retail commercial director, Maggie Milosavljevic, said: “Being conscious of the impact we have on the planet should be at the forefront of every retailer’s strategy. We are really proud of what we have achieved with Buck Street Market.”