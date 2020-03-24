🔥BTS's web series for fans who want to learn Korean has officially arrived🔥

Boy band BTS have launched a web series to aid their fans in learning Korean.

The hugely popular K-Pop band, whose fourth album Map of the Soul: 7 is the biggest selling album of the year, are launching the series in order to help their global fanbase understand and further enjoy their music.

Learn Korean with BTS is available to access on social media app Weverse – a fan community platform popular with K-Pop enthusiasts.

Weverse also sees fans create posts and share them of their favourite artists to support fan creations. The platform also allows bands to comment and view things on Weverse, and its the connection it creates between bands and fans which has made the platform so popular.

The web series goes live on the platform today, with the first three episodes released – following episodes are then released every Monday.

Is the web series free?

Weverse is free to download on all good app stores – with an account, you can access the lessons.

How long is the web series?

The web series consists of 30 lessons, each around three minutes long.

The lessons have been developed by Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, who has aimed to make them as fun and educational as possible.

What does the web series consist of?

Superfans of BTS may recognise some of the clips involved, as elements of the band’s reality show Run BTS! and Bangtan Bombs are included.

Each lesson aims to teach BTS fans of all ages basic Korean grammar and popular phrases they may recognise from the band’s songs.

What has BTS had to say about the web series?

While the web series comes as millions of people all across the world are currently in quarantine, the lessons had been planned way ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

Big Hit Entertainment, the entertainment company that looks after BTS, says the idea came about after there was a high demand from fans to learn Korean, having previously put English subtitles on some of the band’s most popular songs.

“We are planning Korean language educational contents to improve our accessibility,” the agency explained. “We hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathise with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents.”