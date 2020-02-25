🔥BTS take over Grand Central Station for Jimmy Fallon Show performance🔥

BTS shut down Grand Central Station in New York for a very special rendition of their new track On.

The Korean boy band filmed the jaw-dropping performance as part of their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which also saw them travel around the city on the subway to visit a number of New York landmarks with the late night host.

Band members V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin and J-Hope pulled off an intricate routine which also featured backing dancers dressed in black and a marching band.

At the start of the impressive clip, Fallon introduced the band as “a record breaking global phenomenon” and described their performance as “historic.”

The band also visited the famous Katz’s Delicatessen to serve a pastrami sandwich and took part in a game of Subway Olympics with Fallon.

In a video shared on Twitter shortly after the special episode aired, Fallon explained how the band and the show’s producers masterminded the “amazing” performance, describing it as “the most exciting, surreal experience.”

“I can’t believe they pulled it off,” he said. “We did it maybe three or four times, and most of this take was the second time and they were just on fire.

“How did we pull it off? Thanks to New York City and Grand Central terminal for letting us hang out there. They closed it off from two in the morning to four in the morning for one night.

We snuck in, no one knew anything. We [were] just stealthy as Tonight Show does and we got in there and man, it was the most exciting surreal experience because it’s that giant beautiful area, that space.

“We lit it for as many hours as we could so we could get a couple of performances before we left.”

BTS: The world’s biggest boyband – In pictures

He added that he was “so happy” to be able to share this “great secret” with BTS’ fans and thanked the band for “trusting us with the release of your new album.”

It was beyond anything we could even imagine, so thank you guys so much,” he said.

On appears on the group’s latest album Map Of The Soul: 7, which is on track to score a UK number one later this week, with the band currently outselling their three nearest competitors combined.

If they retain their momentum in the charts, Map Of The Soul: 7 will become BTS’ second UK number one album.