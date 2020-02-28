🔥BTS score second UK number one album with Map Of The Soul 7🔥

BTS have topped the UK album charts for the second time with their latest release Map Of The Soul: 7.

The K-pop band’s new record has also become the fastest-selling album of the year so far with 38,000 copies sold in the first week, the Official Charts Company said.

They beat the previous 2020 record set by Eminem, whose album Music To Be Murdered By sold 36,000 units in the first week in January.

The seven-piece global phenomenon, who recently made history as the first K-pop group to play at the Grammy Awards, previously went to number one with their EP Map Of The Soul: Persona last year.

The seven-piece group have scored a second UK number one (Big Hit Entertainment/AFP via Ge)

Ozzy Osbourne has also achieved chart success with his new album Ordinary Man, which has debuted at number three.

It is the Prince of Darkness’s highest-charting solo album to date.

Osbourne’s previous highest-charting record was Blizzard Of Ozz, his solo debut in 1980, which peaked at number seven, although he has two number one albums with heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Ordinary Man is Osbourne’s 12th solo album, and was released after he revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Lewis Capaldi is at number two with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, Billie Eilish is at number four with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Stormzy rounds off the top five with Heavy Is The Head.

Canadian music star Grimes has scored her first top 10 album with Miss Anthropocene, new in at number 10.

Over on the singles chart, last week’s chart-topper Eilish has been bumped down to number two with her Bond theme song No Time To Die.

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd has reclaimed the top spot with his single Blinding Lights.

Roddy Ricch is at number three with The Box, Saint Jhn is at number four with Roses and Dua Lipa is at number five with Don’t Start Now.

With additional reporting by Press Association.