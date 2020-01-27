🔥BTS’ RM teases ‘better and harder’ sound for comeback album Map Of The Soul: 7🔥

BTS are bringing us a ‘better and harder’ sound with their new album and we’re not sure we’re ready.

The boy group – made up of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and V – are coming back with Map Of The Soul: 7 next month, the follow up to their 2019 release Map Of The Soul: Persona.

We’ve already heard teaser track Shadow, starring rapper Suga, and new single Black Swan, and it looks like they were a sign of things to come.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Grammys on Sunday night, RM said: ‘We just released Black Swan, our first single for the upcoming album. We release our album in February.’

He continued: ‘It’s going to be harder, it’s going to be whatever you’re expecting it is — it’s going to be better and harder.’

The rapper was pushed for details, but only added that putting the new record together is ‘really hard’.

‘I can’t tell more. It’s the hardest we can go,’ he told Entertainment Tonight.

‘We’re always personal and frank in our messages and tracks.’

The K-pop group took to the stage with Lil Nas X for a performance of his track Old Town Road, which also featured Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo.

The members, from south Korea, have had an incredible time in the US which included meeting rapper Nas, and Beyonce and and Jay Z.

While chatting on the Grammys 2020 red carpet, the group were asked if they had met anyone new in the past week while in Los Angeles to celebrate the biggest night in music.

Singer Jimin then replied: ‘Run DMC and of course, Mr Carter and Mrs Carter.’

The Not Today singers will perform Black Swan for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden.





