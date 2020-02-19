🔥BTS new album Map of the Soul: 7 – Tracklist, Sia collabs, release date and more🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The time has almost come for the world’s biggest boyband to release their new album.

Map of the Soul: 7 arrives later this week, and will be BTS’s first major collection of music since their well deserved hiatus.

They’ve come back in rude health, too, with a series of art exhibitions and a hugely popular new single, Black Swan.

Now, it’s time to see what they’ve been cooking up in the studio with this latest release. Here’s all you need to know about Map of the Soul: 7.

When is Map of the Soul: 7 released?

The album is set to drop at 9am British time on Friday February 21. That means it will arrive at 6pm in their native South Korea, 4am on the east coast of America and 1am on the west coast.

What is the tracklist for Map of the Soul: 7?

The tracklist is a long one, with no fewer than 20 tracks — but we’ve heard some of them before. Five tracks from the group’s 2019 release Map of the Soul: Persona also work their way onto this latest album: Boy With Luv, Intro: Persona, Make It Right, Dionysus and Jamais Vu.

Fortunately, the rest are all new compositions, including Black Swan, the single we first heard back in January.

Check out the full tracklist below:

Intro : Persona

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Make It Right

Jamais Vu

Dionysus

Interlude : Shadow

Black Swan

Filter

My Time

Louder than bombs

ON

UGH!

00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

Inner Child

Friends

Moon

Respect

We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

Outro : Ego

ON (Feat. Sia)

How can I hear ON featuring Sia?

BTS are set to release another new single from the album, ON, at the same time as the full album drops. It’s set to be accompanied by a video, too.

A second version of the song, featuring Australian artist Sia, is also due to appear on the album as the 20th track. If you want to hear that one, though, then you’ll need to listen to Map of the Soul: 7 digitally, as it won’t appear on any physical releases.

What are the themes of Map of the Soul: 7?

The album is the latest installment of the group’s Map of the Soul series, following on from 2019’s Persona. On that album, BTS “explored the message of finding joy in love and reaching out to the world”.

We’re not entirely sure what to expect with this new album, but member Suga did shed some light on a main theme in a recent interview. He said: “One message that penetrates the album as a whole is that you must face your inner shadows, but resist becoming submerged into its depths. You must face it and move on forward.” Expect something darker on this release, then, with BTS’s trademark inspirational messages sure to find some space, too.