🔥BTS new album Map of the Soul: 7 – Fans go wild as 'album of the century' drops online🔥

It’s finally here. The biggest boyband on the planet have dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7, sending fans into a frenzy online.

The fans – dubbed the BTS army – have been waiting impatiently for months. They even crashed TikTok trying to listen to just a snippet of a new song yesterday, and now they’ve got their wish.

The album was posted online at 9am UK time – meaning fans in the US had to wait until 4am to hear it for the first time. It’s well over an hour long, and fans are still listening through, but the first reactions have been nothing short of ecstatic.

From calling it the “album of the century”, to intense twerking and plenty of tears, they’ve had a lot to say about it.

Keep an eye out for our first listen review arriving soon.