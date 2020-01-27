🔥BTS make guest appearance at the 2020 Grammys with Lil Nas X, still crush it like it was their own show🔥

BTS joined rapper Lil Nas X on stage at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night as the Grammy nominee gave a lively performance of his smash hit Old Town Road.

BTS star RM previously hopped on a remix, Seoul Town Road, back in July, but for the big night his six members got involved too.

Lil Nas X’s creative staging saw him walk through different rotating rooms, with the K-pop group – RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope – sat in the first one.

They performed part of the track together before the rapper and got involved with the choreography on the chorus as they all swayed side to side.

Special mention has to go to their stage outfits, particularly Jimin’s sunglasses and J-Hope’s western-inspired red jacket.

Although it was a guest appearance they crushed it like it was their own show. We can just imagine the sea of Army bombs in the crowd…

Lil Nas X, wearing a silver cowboy-inspired outfit and black cowboy hat, moved on to a second room that was bright green with a large green skull in the centre.

His performance also featured Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The boy group’s performance had been rumoured for weeks before it was confirmed by the Grammys.

The members had an incredible night which included a secret meeting with Beyonce and Jay Z.

While chatting on the Grammys 2020 red carpet, the group were asked if they had met anyone new in the past week while in Los Angeles to celebrate the biggest night in music.

Jimin then replied: ‘Run DMC and of course, Mr Carter and Mrs Carter.’

It comes amid their comeback with new album Map Of The Soul: 7 which drops in February.

The Not Today singers will be in the US for a little while, as they have a performance of new single Black Swan set for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Album of the year When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish Record of the year Bad Guy – Billie Eilish Song of the year Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell Best new artist Billie Eilish Best pop solo performance Truth Hurts – Lizzo Best rap/sung performance Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend Best country pop/duo performance Dan + Shay Best comedy album Dave Chappelle Best rap album Igor, Tyler, the Creator





