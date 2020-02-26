🔥BTS join James Corden for long-awaited Carpool Karaoke debut🔥

Korean boy band BTS have made their much-anticipated debut on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series.

The Late Late Show host, 41, was joined by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for the latest instalment of his musical video franchise, which sees the star and his guests drive around Los Angeles while singing along to the radio.

The 17 minute clip sees the band perform Black Swan and ON from their new album Map Of The Soul: 7 and their 2017 hit Mic Drop.

They also sang along to Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s duet FInesse and Post Malone’s Circles.

Corden was joined by all seven members of the band (The Late Late Show)

Corden sat in the front of the car with RM, 25, who is the only member of the group who can speak English fluently.

He told Corden – who joked that his “Korean is not great” – that he “taught [himself] by watching Friends” after his mum bought a boxset of the DVDs.

The language barrier became a punchline at points during the episode as the rest of the band laughed along with Corden and RM, with Jin admitting: “I don’t know what he said, but let’s laugh!”

The group also discussed their nicknames and brand Corden “Papa Mochi.”

The segment came to an end with the band joining the TV star at a cardio dance class, which they eventually take over and lead, teaching the group a routine.

Earlier this week, BTS appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, taking a tour around the city with the late night host which included a show-stopping performance in the main hall of Grand Central Station.

The group’s latest album Map Of The Soul: 7 is on track to score a UK number one later this week, with the band currently outselling their three nearest competitors combined.

If they retain momentum in the charts, Map Of The Soul: 7 will become their second UK number one album.