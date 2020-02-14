🔥BTS in numbers: From record-breaking YouTube videos to sold-out arena tours🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

After a brief hiatus and a well deserved rest, BTS are back doing what they do best: being the biggest boy band in the world.

The South Korean megastars will drop their latest studio album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, following the monumental success of their 2019 EP, Map of the Soul: Persona.

It will be the latest step in a career that has so far generated some pretty staggering numbers: heaps upon heaps of global awards, stratospheric social reach and more economic clout than a small nation.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best facts and figures from across the BTS universe.

$4.65bn

Estimated amount of money BTS were responsible for pouring into the South Korean economy in 2019, thanks to album sales, ticket revenue, merchandising and more. That’s more than the entire GDP of Guyana.

90

Minutes it took BTS to sell out Wembley Stadium in March last year.

422,228

Average number of retweets on each post from the band’s official account, @BTS_twt — a Guinness World Record as of April 2019.

5,000,000,000

Spotify streams surpassed by BTS in April last year — the first ever Asian artist to do so.

244

Total number of awards won by BTS across the globe since their formation.

0

Grammy Awards won by BTS, much to the ire of their Army fanbase, who claim the band are knowingly snubbed by judges despite having a huge presence in the US.

2,258

Minutes it took for BTS’ video for the song Boy With Luv feat. Halsey to smash the 100m views barrier on YouTube — a new record.

3

Number one albums on the American Billboard 200 chart in just 11 months, matching records previously set by the Beatles and the Monkees.

3,339,302

Copies of Map of the Soul: Persona sold in South Korea as of May 2019, making it the best selling album of all time in that country.

28

Number of songwriting credits on Map of the Soul: Persona, ranging from Ed Sheeran to Halsey.