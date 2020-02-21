🔥BTS fans camped out in New York City for Today Show appearance🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

BTS fans have been calling New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza home since Wednesday night in hopes of landing a coveted front-row spot for the K-pop group’s Friday morning Today Show interview.

The seven members of the group sat down with Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to talk about their devoted fans, nicknamed Army, and the release of their latest album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

While fans will sometimes stay overnight to see their favorite band live, most don’t spend days in cold weather waiting patiently. When the members of BTS were asked why they think fans traveled to show from all over the country, RM joked, “There could be many reasons, but all the members they’re so cute and attractive.”

During the interview, RM does most of the talking, translating the questions for the rest of his bandmates.

RM thanks the fans for their international success and tells the screaming crowd, “The most important thing is that music truly transcends languages, nationalities and races.”

The group’s new record features 20 tracks and is called ‘7’ because there are seven members and they’ve been together for seven years.

(Getty Images)

“This album is like a big statement and declaration that we admit our destiny,” RM said.

The record-breaking group also makes sure to pay tribute to their devoted fans. RM says that their fame is “all because of ARMY and their positive energy.”