🔥BTS' European tour ticket sales postponed amid coronavirus uncertainty🔥

Ticket sales for BTS’ upcoming European dates have been postponed — although organisers are yet to confirm whether the tour itself will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The K-Pop titans have already been forced to postpone a section of the world tour, with shows in their native South Korea falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-piece are set to visit North America, Japan, the UK and the rest of Europe throughout 2020 in support of their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7.
As it stands, those shows — including the concerts at Twickenham Stadium on July 3 and 4 — are still set to go ahead. However, the dates on which fans can buy tickets has changed.
The BTS Global Official Fanclub Army pre-sale was set to begin at 8am on Wednesday March 18. This has now been pushed back to April 29.
The general sale, which was originally due for Friday March 20, will in fact begin on Friday May 1.
Organisers stressed that these scheduled dates may yet change “depending on the situation”.
BTS Map of the Soul tour dates — as it stands
April 25-26 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium
May 2-3 – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium
May 9-10 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 14 – Orlando, Camping World Stadium
May 17 – Atlanta, Bobby Dodd Stadium
May 23-24 – New Jersey, Metlife Stadium
May 27 – Washington D.C, Fedexfield
May 30-31 – Toronto – Rogers Centre
June 5-6 – Chicago, Soldier Field
June 13-14 – Mystery location
June 28-29 – Fukuoka, Fukuoka Paypay Dome
July 3-4 – London, Twickenham Stadium
July 11-12 – Berlin, Olympiastadion Berlin
July 17-18 – Barcelona – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
July 23, 25-26, 30 & August 1-2 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
August 7-8 – Saitama, Metlife Dome
September 1-2 – Tokyo, Tokyo Dome