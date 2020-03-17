🔥BTS' European tour ticket sales postponed amid coronavirus uncertainty🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Ticket sales for BTS’ upcoming European dates have been postponed — although organisers are yet to confirm whether the tour itself will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The K-Pop titans have already been forced to postpone a section of the world tour, with shows in their native South Korea falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-piece are set to visit North America, Japan, the UK and the rest of Europe throughout 2020 in support of their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7.

As it stands, those shows — including the concerts at Twickenham Stadium on July 3 and 4 — are still set to go ahead. However, the dates on which fans can buy tickets has changed.

The BTS Global Official Fanclub Army pre-sale was set to begin at 8am on Wednesday March 18. This has now been pushed back to April 29.

The general sale, which was originally due for Friday March 20, will in fact begin on Friday May 1.

Organisers stressed that these scheduled dates may yet change “depending on the situation”.

BTS Map of the Soul tour dates — as it stands

April 25-26 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium

May 2-3 – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 9-10 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 14 – Orlando, Camping World Stadium

May 17 – Atlanta, Bobby Dodd Stadium

May 23-24 – New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

May 27 – Washington D.C, Fedexfield

May 30-31 – Toronto – Rogers Centre

June 5-6 – Chicago, Soldier Field

June 13-14 – Mystery location

June 28-29 – Fukuoka, Fukuoka Paypay Dome

July 3-4 – London, Twickenham Stadium

July 11-12 – Berlin, Olympiastadion Berlin

July 17-18 – Barcelona – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 23, 25-26, 30 & August 1-2 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 7-8 – Saitama, Metlife Dome

September 1-2 – Tokyo, Tokyo Dome