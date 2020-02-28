🔥BTS cancel South Korea tour dates as coronavirus fears escalate🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

K-pop superstars BTS have cancelled concerts planned in South Korea due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Four of the ‘Map of Soul’ tour shows were scheduled to take place at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium in April.

Big Hit Entertainment gave a statement to Rolling Stone in which they said the coronavirus pandemic was behind their decision and despite 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend the outbreak had made it “impossible”.

The statement goes on to say that it is hard “at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert[s] in April, alongside increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment”.

BTS take over Wembley Stadium: In pictures

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” the statement continued.

“We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay.”

Another statement, released through social media, said it was “unavoidable” to cancel the upcoming performance in Seoul and added: “Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.”

According to BTS’s official Twitter page ticket buyers are being automatically refunded for the tickets.

The shows in the country’s capital were scheduled to be the opening dates for the world tour.

Now the first date is likely to be April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

Other artists have cancelled Asian tour dates because of coronavirus including Stormzy who postponed five of his shows scheduled in March.