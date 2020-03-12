The latest headlines in your inbox

The chief executive of BT Group has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the first publicly confirmed case of a FTSE 100 chief executive who has coronavirus.

Philip Jansen tested positive for the virus on Thursday afternoon and is self-isolating, as advised by Public Health England, the company said.

Mr Jansen said he came forward about having the illness to alert other mobile industry members who he had attended events with earlier in the week.

Attendees are now being contacted and given further advice, BT said.

Philip Jansen, chief executive officer of BT Group Plc (R) admits he has coronavirus (Getty Images)

The company told staff it is now undertaking a full deep clean of the group’s headquarters and any employees who have had contact with Mr Jansen will also be advised.

In a statement, Mr Jansen said: “Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home.”

Mr Jansen, 53, added: “I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could.

“Given my symptoms seem relatively mild, I will continue to lead BT but work with my team remotely over the coming week. There will be no disruption to the business.”

Mr Jansen has been chief executive of the telecoms group for just over a year.