🔥Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Quarantining Away From Family After Return From Jurassic World 3 Shoot🔥

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to numerous movies that were in the midst of production to go on hiatus for the foreseeable future, including Jurassic World: Dominion. So with the dinosaur picture shutting its cameras down, star Bryce Dallas Howard headed back home, only to find she needed to be quarantined from her family due to the coronavirus scare.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bryce Dallas Howard shared that, at the time of posting, she had 10 more days to go until she can be with her family again, so in the meantime, she’s doing her best to stay “present and optimistic.” Being stuck in quarantine has been a “surreal and frightening” experience for her, but in an effort to stay calm and not become overwhelmed, rather than just start her day by going online, Howard turned to some readily-available poetry. As she explained:

I went to the nearest bookshelf to find something that spoke to me. After picking the book, I closed my eyes, and asked it to show the page that had something to teach me today. I flipped the pages, opened my eyes, and read this stunning and unexpectedly relevant poem: “Things I Didn’t Know I Loved” by Nazim Hikmet. Hope you enjoy

Jurassic World: Dominion will mark Bryce Dallas Howard’s third appearance as Claire Dearing, who, alongside Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, is one of the main characters in the World era of the Jurassic Park franchise. They’re joined in the threequel by plenty of other familiar faces, like Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum Laura Dern, BD Wong, Isabella Sermon, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith, as well as an assortment of new players.

You can check out that poem on Bryce Dallas Howard’s Instagram post, and it is quite the pleasant read. And considering now much negativity is on the internet, especially with the coronavirus craziness, sometimes it’s nice to take a break from looking at a screen and look through some literature that you have in your residence.

Bryce Dallas Howard certainly isn’t the only celebrity who’s going through quarantine right now, though hers is being done as a safety precaution since she was spending time abroad working on Jurassic World: Dominion. Then there are folks like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim, who have contracted the coronavirus and are staying isolated until they start getting better. For someone like Howard though, it’s definitely better safe than sorry to quarantine to ensure that her family doesn’t get sick.

No specific Jurassic World: Dominion plot details have been revealed yet, although director Colin Trevorrow has said that there won’t be any hybrid dinosaurs, nor dinosaurs attacking cities. Trevorrow, who also co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael, also described Dominion as a “celebration” of the entire Jurassic Park franchise, while Chris Pratt compared the movie to Avengers: Endgame in terms of scale and all those returning actors.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021, though if the coronavirus delays principal photography for a longer stretch, it’s possible Universal will push back the blockbuster. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on that front, and look through our 2020 release schedule to see what movies are still set to come out later this year.