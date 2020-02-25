🔥Bryan Adams announces three dates at London's Royal Albert Hall: How to get tickets🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Run To You singer Bryan Adams has announced he is to play three successive nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will play three different albums in full at the respective shows, on May 11, 12 and 13, as well as a selection of his greatest hits.

Adams will begin by playing Cuts Like a Knife in its entirety on the first night (May 11), following it with Into the Fire (May 12) and Waking up the Neighbours (May 13).

Tickets for the shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 28 and can be bought here.

Cuts Like a Knife was Adams’ third album released in 1983, while Into the Fire came out in 1987 and included the hit Heat of the Night. Waking up the Neighbours was its successor in 1991, and is famous for (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.

Bryan Adams released his most recent studio album, Shine a Light, in 2019. His back catalogue also includes the hits Summer of ‘69, Heaven and Tina Turner duet, It’s Only Love.

