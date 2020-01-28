🔥Bruno Fernandes ‘ticks the boxes’ for Manchester United this January, says Paul Merson🔥

Paul Merson believes Bruno Fernandes ‘ticks the boxes’ for what Manchester United are looking for in a player this January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to add an attacking midfielder to his squad and Sporting captain Fernandes, 25, was identified as the club’s top target at the start of the transfer window.

Fernandes has netted 15 times in 27 appearances this season in all competitions and is widely regarded as the finest player in the Portuguese top flight.

It’s understood the Red Devils have made bids of £42.5million and £46.4m for Fernandes in recent days, but Sporting are holding out for an up front fee of around £50m.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

With United still yet to strengthen this winter, Merson has played down their chances ahead of Wednesday’s night clash with Manchester City.

City came away from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with a 3-1 lead and are overwhelming favourites to progress through to the final of the competition.

‘Every fixture is a big one when you’re Manchester United – but especially in the position they’re in,’ Merson said on Sky Sports’ The Debate ahead of United’s trip to the Etihad.

‘It was a massive pressure game against Tranmere. Of course they’re expected to beat them but you just never know. They did a professional job. Fair play, lads.

‘Now they go to one of the best club teams in the world and if it goes wrong, they could be on the end of four or five.

‘Man City did them a favour in the first leg. They’re the only team I know who, when they’ve got you down, they keep you down.’

While Merson is confident Fernandes would be a good signing for United, he believes the Premier League giants also need reinforcements in defence and up front.

‘I worry for Solskjaer. I think he’s a sitting duck,’ Merson added.

‘I say that because I’m thinking about the Bruno Fernandes deal and what the people upstairs might be thinking. I think he does tick the boxes.

‘They need an attacking midfielder, a forward, a defender… I’m not being disrespectful but they need quite a few players! They certainly haven’t got the player to put the ball through the eye of a needle. But will Solskjaer be there next season? It’s a difficult one.

‘They need to strengthen in all areas. They’re a million miles behind. I watched them against Burnley and I felt uncomfortable. This is Manchester United. The fear factor is gone.

‘I look at them when they play Liverpool and, now Marcus Rashford is injured, who would get into the opposition team? I’d give Harry Maguire half a chance to get into the Liverpool squad. Sorry, but I couldn’t make a case for anyone else.’

Darren Fletcher believes United could do signing a striker like Edinson Cavani in addition to Bruno Fernandes this January.

‘It’s a road they didn’t want to go down because they’ve been down that road before but maybe needs must at this time,’ the ex-United midfielder told BBC Sport.

‘Probably a striker as well, [they need to sign] Bruno Fernandes and a striker. It’s at that case in time.

‘If Cavani is available, there’s talk of him going to Chelsea… Manchester United can’t allow Cavani to go to Chelsea.

‘I’m not sure if he is, whether it’s Atletico Madrid [he’s moving to], but if he’s going to Chelsea there’s no way Manchester United can let that happen, they’ve got to make sure he comes to Old Trafford.

‘If haggling over whatever the Bruno Fernandes deal is, it might mean us paying a little bit more, but they will see that tonight as well, Sporting Lisbon will see the desperation from Manchester United and it puts them in an even more powerful position to hold on to the player and get exactly what they want.’

MORE: Frank Lampard issues striker transfer request to Chelsea board





