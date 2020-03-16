🔥Bruno Fernandes sets ambitious Manchester United target after praise from legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville🔥

Bruno Fernandes wants to be remembered as one of Manchester United’s best ever players after impressing two club legends.

Fernandes, 25, has made a superb start to life at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League, PFA and United Player of the Month awards for February.

The Portugal international has quickly become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key attacking influence, with three goals and four assists to keep United unbeaten since his £47million arrival from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Perhaps even more impressive are the glowing reviews from former United players Gary Neville and Roy Keane, with neither particularly easy to please given the club’s recent struggles.

Neville said of the new arrival: “Bruno Fernandes has made an impact beyond what anyone could have expected, not just in possession but out of possession.

“The way he sprints and gets at people, he is hungry and it looks like it is rubbing off on people.”

Bruno’s reaction will no doubt please United fans, telling Sky Sports: “It is so nice to hear these kind of words from legends. When I react, when I lose the ball, I am angry and every time I want more.

“This is the difference between me and some players. If you want to be better and better, and if you want to be one of the best, you need to look for details.

“I think that if you have one, two, three or four players in the team who have that desire, you push the others and you need to push the others.”

Impressing a midfield general such as Keane is perhaps even more surprising, given the former United captain’s growing reputation for pithily shooting down players with big reputations in his role as a Sky Sports pundit.

But Keane said of Fernandes: “He has lifted everybody at the club. It is as if he has been there for 20 years. He has got pure quality and it looks like he is going to be a big player for United for the next few years.”

Those comments left Fernandes slightly lost for words, before adding: “These are big words from a big player.

“This is what I want to do in Manchester. I want to be the best I can and, if it is possible, be remembered as one of the best in Manchester.”