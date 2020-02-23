🔥Bruno Fernandes out to 'conquer' Man Utd rivals in race for Champions League spot🔥

Bruno Fernandes says he wants to help Manchester United “conquer” their rivals in the race for Champions League qualification after opening his goalscoring account for the club.

The Portuguese was on target for the first time since his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon, coolly converting a first-half penalty in Sunday’s win over Watford having been fouled by Hornets ‘keeper Ben Foster.

Further goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, the latter set up by Fernandes, secured a 3-0 win that sends United fifth, leapfrogging Tottenham who lost to fellow European contenders Chelsea on Saturday.

That position may yet be good enough for Champions League qualification, depending on the outcome of Man City’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their two-year ban for Financial Fair Play breaches.

But regardless of how they get there, Fernandes is determined to make sure his first full season in United shirt will include a return to Europe’s premier club competition.

“This is what I want to do and what I need to do,” he told the BBC.

“Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games.”