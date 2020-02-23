🔥Bruno Fernandes on target as Manchester United cruise past Watford with helping hand from VAR🔥

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side cruised past relegation-threatened Watford at Old Trafford.

The January signing’s first-half penalty gave the hosts the lead before wonderful pieces of finishing from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood after the break secured a 3-0 win.

Solskjaer reverted to a back four, with Mason Greenwood coming into the side to play wide on the right, while Scott McTominay was back among the substitutes having been out since Boxing Day with a knee injury.

Watford, meanwhile, had Ismaila Sarr back on the bench after a month out, with Craig Dawson replacing Adrian Mariappa as the only change to the side that drew at Brighton prior to the midseason break.

Troy Deeney wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring after a mix-up between Harry Maguire and Nemanja Matic, delaying his shot and allowing the covering Luke Shaw to make a crucial challenge, while Abdoulaye Doucoure tested David De Gea as the visitors made a bright start.

At the other end, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could only find the sidenetting after Daniel James’ cross was parried his way by Ben Foster, before the Welshman’s clever cutback found Fred, only for the Brazilian to bend wide.

It was James’ creativity that eventually helped break the deadlock shortly before half-time as he sent Fernandes scampering in behind. The Portuguese got a toe in ahead of the sliding Foster and took responsibility from the spot himself, sending the Hornets goalkeeper the wrong way to open his United account.

Watford thought they were level soon after the restart when Deeney bundled home after Dawson had diverted onto the woodwork, but VAR showed the ball had come off the defender’s arm.

Their misery was compounded just before the hour mark when Martial’s delightful scooped finish over Foster gave United breathing space Greenwood put the cap on an excellent day’s work when he bent home via the underside of the bar with 15 minutes to play.

A very comfortable afternoon’s work in the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as Watford offered very little after that quick-fire double blow of their goal being (rightly) chalked off and United going two-up. They move into fifth.

FULL-TIME | Man Utd 3-0 Watford |

89 mins: Almost four! Wonderful pass from Matic to get Chong in behind and he could’ve played it across the face early for Ighalo but decides to go himself and pushes just wide of the far corner.

85 mins: Off the post!A clanger from Masina allows Ighalo to round Foster but the angle is acute and he can only find the outside of the woodwork.

84 mins: All very comfortable for United now, who are moving it around nicely McTominay feeling his way back into it with some nice sprayed passes.

80 mins: A triple change for United – Scott McTominay gets a huge roar of approval as he makes his return, before Odion Ighalo gets the same treatment making his Old Trafford bow. Tahith Chong is on, too, with Martial, Greenwood and Fred the men to make way.

77 mins: A nice ovation as Danny Welbeck comes on for Watford to face his former side. At last, a bit of thrust from Watford as Deulofeu clips for the far corner and finds the top of the crossbar.

Man Utd 3-0 Watford | Mason Greenwood 75′ What a finish! It’s a Bruno Fernandes assist but once again it’s all about the quality of the man who puts the ball in the net. Just inside the box, lashed in off the underside of the bar.

73 mins: Watford haven’t really threatened since that second United goal went in.

68 mins: That would have sealed it. Fernandes curls another brilliant cross in to Harry Maguire but he only gets a glancing header wide.

66 mins: Watford are preparing a double change – looks like both Sarr and former United man Tom Cleverley will be coming on…

63 mins: A hammer blow for Watford who went from thinking they were level to two-down in double quick time, though not as quick as Bournemouth yesterday.

James Robson is at Old TraffordThat is pure magic from Martial. Three goals in a week – all completely different. Solskjaer is retraining him as a No9 – and this has been a very good week for him.

Man Utd 2-0 Watford | Anthony Martial 58′ Lovely finish! Martial is thwarted by Foster once, but keeps it alive with a smart turn and then produces a wonderful flick over the ‘keeper to make it two!

55 mins: Good football from United, James skinning Dawson and then slotting Greenwood in behind. He squares across the face of goal, and is aghast to see that no one has attacked it.

GOAL DISALLOWED! | Man Utd 1-0 Watford |Watford think they’re level as Dawson diverts a corner against the post and Deeney bundles home the rebound but it’s come off Dawson’s arm and the goal is chalked off!

47 mins: Watford played pretty well in what was a very even first half, so I don’t think Nigel Pearson will be desperate to change things. He has got Ismaila Sarr back available, though.

KICK-OFF!We are back underway…

HALF-TIME | Man Utd 1-0 Watford |

James Robson is at Old TraffordFernandes won and scored the penalty – but credit to James who played him in. This is one of James’ better performances in a long time.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James, Martial.

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Romero, Ighalo, McTominay, Chong, Williams.

Watford XI: Foster, Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Doucoure, Deulofeu, Deeney.

Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Cleverley, Welbeck, Chalobah, Gray, Sarr.