Bruno Fernandes has revealed that once Manchester United wanted him, there was only one decision for him to make.

Fernandes has made a fine start to life at Old Trafford since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in a £47million January transfer.

The Portugal international has quickly become a firm favourite among United fans, leading a resurgence in form with goals and assists in key games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United are unbeaten since Fernandes’ arrival, with the 25-year-old scoring two goals and assisting three more in five Premier League appearances to win PFA Player of the Month for February.

Fernandes has impressed in United’s two biggest games since his arrival, recording assists in 2-0 wins over Chelsea and Manchester City – and an altercation with Pep Guardiola during that victory at Old Trafford has only further endeared him to Red Devils supporters.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Fernandes’ move to United was a protracted one: the club appeared to pass up the chance to sign him during the summer, while the deal to take him to Old Trafford appeared to be on the verge of collapse at numerous points during January.

But fortunately for United, Fernandes finally arrived – and the midfielder says there was no doubt in his mind about the move.

“The decision was easy because when I had the chance to come, I didn’t think twice,” he told Sky Sports. “I talked with Sporting, who had already had some discussions with Man United about my transfer and when they talk with me, I told them my first choice was Man United and it’s what I need for my career.”

Fernandes sought to play down suggestions that he is the primary force behind United’s revival, saying: “I see the same team from one month ago. I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.

“In the last month, we’ve had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“The team needs the right focus, the right decisions at the time and I think also if Bruno doesn’t come, Man United would win the same because one player doesn’t change a team.

“A team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side. When I arrived, I saw the team pushing for the same side and to win games, get better and I’m another player to help.”