🔥Bruno Fernandes just the start of Manchester United attacking overhaul, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes is just the start of his overhaul of Manchester United’s attack.

The £47m January signing was outstanding in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Watford – scoring one and creating the other two.

Solskjaer immediately hailed him as a bargain – while also comparing the Portugal international to former United stars Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.

And the Norwegian insists he is at the start of his plans to transform United at the “business end” of the pitch.

“He is here now and he is one of the pieces we are trying to put together,” said the United manager. “He is a big piece and an important one as we get to the business end of the field.

“We have spent with Harry (Maguire) and Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) and now we have got the No10 nailed down.

“He is a box-to-box midfielder. He can do everything a midfielder can do. Some games he will play in a two, some in an attacking midfield, some as a 10.

“In today’s market I think we got a good deal. He has come in and done really well and given everyone a boost. It means more than just getting a player in. The fans are used to players with that personality, mentality ad quality.”

Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot and then set up Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to complete a hugely encouraging win.

Solskjaer added: “He has come in from day one and felt like a presence in the group from first minute, demanding the ball.

Fine performance: Bruno Fernandes scored one and set up two more (AFP via Getty Images)

“Some players take some time in warming up, but he felt confident right away. It is a bit of a mix between Scholes and Veron – the temperament of Veron and a lot of the quality of Scholesy.

“He is going to be a very important part and is coming in to be a very important player. We have needed that.

“He knows he is coming here to play. He risks the ball like Veron did and I used to love to play with Seba because you make runs and he looks for you.”

Fernandes, himself, has set his sights on leading United back to the Champions League after being at the heart of back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Watford this week.

He told the BBC: “This is what I want to do and what I need to do. Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games.

“This is the day every player wants to have. I feel lucky to score, I feel lucky to win the game. We all gave our best and we all deserved the win.

“I just need to help the team, it’s what I want to do, it’s what I need to do. I hope Martial scores more goals too like he did tonight.”

On his penalty, which had an air of Paul Pogba in the manner in which he shimmied during his run up, he added: “It’s the way I shoot a penalty, it’s where I feel confident. I do not shoot just that way, but it felt the best way today.”