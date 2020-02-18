🔥'Bruno Fernandes is top-class': Manchester United boss Solskjaer hails 'conductor' after role in Chelsea win🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise on “conductor” Bruno Fernandes following Manchester United’s morale-boosting victory over Chelsea.

The Portuguese international – a €55million (£45.8m) January arrival from Sporting Lisbon – produced a commanding display on only his second appearance for his new club at Stamford Bridge, as goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire closed the gap on the top four to just three points.

After a debut man-of-the-match display in the goalless draw against Wolves before United’s winter break, Fernandes’ obvious attacking qualities and set-piece prowess were on display once again against Chelsea as he struck the post and also teed up Maguire’s headed effort.

Fernandes’ promising start to life at Old Trafford has come against the backdrop of more drama surrounding Paul Pogba’s future and Solskjaer is clearly delighted to have such a talented player on board.

Midfield maestro: Bruno Fernandes impressed again in the win over Chelsea (Manchester United via Getty Images)

“He’s a top player and he’s a conductor,” he said. “He wants to get on the ball. He gives us many options.

“His set-piece delivery is top-class, and he’s one of the better ones I’ve seen.

“He was unfortunate he didn’t score on his free-kick at the near post.”