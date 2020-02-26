🔥Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United 'X Factor', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is more to come from Bruno Fernandes following the midfielder’s impressive start to life at Manchester United.

Fernandes, 25, completed his long-awaited move to United during the January transfer window, signing from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial £46.5million.

The deal for the Portugal international already looks like money well spent, with two assists and a goal in his opening four games for United.

Fernandes showed off his set-piece prowess with an assist for Harry Maguire from a corner during United’s 2-0 win at Chelsea, and also hit the post from a free-kick at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder’s best game yet for the club came at home to Watford last Sunday, with Fernandes scoring his first United goal after winning and scoring a penalty before setting up Mason Greenwood for the third late on.

While it is still too early to provide a definitive evaluation of whether Fernandes will sink or swim at Old Trafford, his quality and desire to receive the ball have already won him a big following among United fans – and manager Solskjaer is delighted with his strong start.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against Club Brugge, Solskjaer said: “We feel we’e added some XFactor quality with Bruno.

“The addition of Bruno gives us a bit of a different flavour He likes to play forward passes and take risks, which a Manchester United player should do.

“His imagination and his overview, picture, is a couple of seconds ahead of many players.

“It is one of his strengths he knows what he wants to do. He can change his mind in a split-second. That composure has been important.

“I think Bruno will only improve by coming here to a stronger league, stronger opponents and stronger teammates, getting used to us.

“We want to develop that x-factor. He’s come in and impressed everyone but we don’t want to put a limit on what he can do.”