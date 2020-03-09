🔥Bruno Fernandes endears himself to the fans with 'Manchester is red' tweet after United beat City🔥

bruno-fernandes-endears-himself-to-the-fans-with-&apos;manchester-is-red&apos;-tweet-after-united-beat-city

Bruno Fernandes further endeared himself to Manchester United fans with a tweet declaring the city red after Sunday’s derby win over rivals Manchester City .

The Portuguese has been an instant hit with the Old Trafford faithful, having hit the ground running since his January transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old has three goals and three assists in eight games since his arrival and United are unbeaten in matches in which he has featured, a run that has seen them climb to within three points of the top four.

Fernandes teed-up Anthony Martial’s opener in Sunday’s win at Old Trafford before Scott McTominay sealed an excellent win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a stoppage time second to secure a 2-0 victory.

Afterwards, Fernandes employed his bragging rights on Twitter, while also aiming a cheeky dig at teammate Martial, suggesting the Frenchman had not been making the most of his creative talents.

Match Analysis | Man United 2-0 Man City

“Manchester is red,” he wrote. “Finally you scored from my assist @AnthonyMartial. #MUFC.”

