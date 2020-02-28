🔥Bruno Fernandes compared to Kevin De Bruyne after Manchester United masterclass🔥

Bruno Fernandes is showing Manchester United why they should have signed him in the summer and is nearly as good as Kevin De Bruyne, according to Paul Scholes.

The Portuguese midfielder has enjoyed a storming start to his career at Old Trafford since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old scored from the penalty spot for the second time in five days and played a part in two goals as the playmaker starred in United’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League.

And former United midfielder Scholes likened Fernandes to De Bruyne in terms of his importance after injecting “life” into the team – and believes the club will regret not signing him earlier in the summer.

“When I think of him the only other player I can think of is Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City,” he said, speaking as a pundit for BT Sport.

Bruno Fernandes shone again for Manchester United in their convincing win over Club Brugge Photo: PA

“He [De Bruyne] is the best player in the Premier League but Fernandes is right up there.

“It was a perfect night and there were a lot of very good performances.

“Fernandes stood out and he controlled the pace of play. He looks like he has brought this team to life.

“You wonder where United would be now if he had come last summer. He has made such a difference to this team. You just wonder why we didn’t go for him last summer.

“He has made a team that did not look that watchable at times look exciting and very watchable right now.”