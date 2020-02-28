🔥Bruno Fernandes chose to stay pitch-side and watch Manchester United teammates after being subbed vs Brugge🔥

Bruno Fernandes refused to go down the tunnel after being substituted during Manchester United’s 5-0 win against Club Brugge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the £47m January signing was so enthused by his new club’s outstanding performance in the Europa League tie that he wanted to stay out and watch on from the sidelines.

Fernandes was inspired again in the round of 32 clash – scoring his second goal in as many games and playing a part in two more before coming off in the second half.

Solskjaer has hailed the Portugal international for providing the X-factor to United and revealed: “When I took him off obviously he didn’t want to come off, that’s one thing. He just loves football. He’s got so much enthusiasm and smile about him.

“He just wants to be out there, wants to do better.

“I tried to send him in because it’s cold. ‘No, I want to watch.’

“He just loves football. He’ll probably know everything about football. He’s one of these old school boys and football is everything for him. He’s been a big, big boost for us.”

Fernandes scored from the penalty spot, while January loan signing Odion Ighalo got his first for the club. Scott McTominay added another before half time in his first start since recovering from knee ligament damage.

Fred completed the rout with two more after the break in one of United’s most impressive performances of the season.

“That’s Man United as the fans want to see,” said Solskjaer. “There’s loads of movements, combinations, one or two touch, runs into the box, attempts.

“We gave them two opportunities early on, but I still think we have to be that type of team.

“Now we’ve had, I don’t know how many clean sheets, six in the last seven. That’s not bad. That’s a foundation to build from like the (Steve) Bruces and (Gary) Pallisters and (Peter) Schmeichels.”

United are now unbeaten in seven and aiming to win three successive Premier League games for the first time this season when they face Everton on Sunday.

Solskjaer has described their last visit to Goodison Park the lowest ebb of his reign after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat last April.

He has defended his dramatic rebuild since then, which has seen big-name departures including Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, with Fernandes one of four new additions.

“That was the lowest I’ve been,” he said. “I think you all know that and remember that. That was a capitulation.

“We had absolutely nothing about us, even though their goals were more or less counter-attacks from set plays and long throw-ins. Everything you didn’t want to see you saw in that game.

“I knew probably before then, but one or two had their last chance, more or less, but we had to get to the summer first.

“We knew when we made the decisions we made in the summer that it was going to take time. As I’ve said a few times, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“The culture, the attitude, the fitness, the camaraderie, the team spirit and maybe even the understanding between players have improved.

“We have missed that box opener that Bruno is proving to be now. There was one or two pieces missing and we still know we miss one or two to be where we want to be, but it’s a work in progress.

“Kieran (McKenna) and Michael (Carrick) are fantastic on the training ground with the coaching and the boys are willing to learn. And now we’ve got more and more fit players.

“I can with hand on heart 100 per cent say these boys will never give in and never give up like that team did. These are the boys we want to build the next team around.”