🔥Bruno Fernandes already becoming a Manchester United legend, says Diogo Dalot🔥

Diogo Dalot says new team-mate Bruno Fernandes is already on course to become a Manchester United legend.

Fernandes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon in a £47million January deal after a protracted saga spanning two transfer windows, has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

The Portgual international has quickly become a key figure in the heart of the Manchester United midfield, scoring three goals and setting up four more across all competitions.

Since his arrival, United have recorded impressive wins over Chelsea and neighbours Manchester City, with the 25-year-old laying on assists in both games.

“He’s a top guy, a top player. He is going to be a legend, no doubt about that,” Dalot told the official Manchester United podcast.

“He’s unbelievable, he can get better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club.

“He was the captain at Sporting, of course he’s an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he’s played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It’s going to be very good for him.”

On Monday, Fernandes was named Premier League Player of the Month for February.