🔥Bruce Will Reportedly Have Two Different Batsuits In The Batman🔥

Ever since we got our first look at Robert Pattinson in costume for The Batman a couple of days ago, the internet has been awash with opinions regarding the outfit that the former Twilight star will sport in Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot of the Dark Knight. Some fans were more than happy with what they were seeing, while others weren’t quite as enthusiastic, with some already longing for the days of Ben Affleck’s hulking Caped Crusader, along with some less than flattering comparisons to Adam West’s camp classic TV show.

That a camera test that runs for less than a minute has generated so much online chatter just shows how much anticipation is already surrounding The Batman, which has only been shooting for a couple of weeks. As one of the most popular superheroes in history and the star of countless blockbuster movies over the last 30 years, Reeves and his creative team know exactly the kind of task that they’re up against to make sure that the latest reboot for the character lives up to the expectations.

While judgement for the costume should at least be reserved until we get a chance to see it in full flow, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said Transformers was being rebooted last year, and that Hopper would return in Stranger Things season 4, both of which we now know to be true – have told us that this may not be the same Batsuit that Bruce Wayne wears for the entire movie. And that’s because Pattinson’s Batman will apparently have two different suits in The Batman.

Our intel indicates that Bruce will start the movie with the costume seen in the test footage, which has more of a low-fi aesthetic, before upgrading to a new Batsuit that we’ve heard will sport a color scheme similar to that of the classic animated series, complete with white eyes. And while it’s unclear when we’ll get a look at that one, Reeves has already confirmed that The Batman isn’t an origin story and will find the World’s Greatest Detective during his second year on the job. So, it would only make sense for a relative rookie to update his wardrobe, especially when you consider the villains he’s set to come up against.