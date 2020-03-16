🔥Brothers banned from selling hand sanitiser after stockpiling almost 18,000 bottles🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two brothers who bought up almost 18,000 bottles of hand sanitiser one day after the first coronavirus death in the US have now been banned from selling them.

The scheme dreamt up by Matt and Noah Colvin was designed to profiteer from the Covid-19 pandemic but was shut down over the weekend by prosecutors in Tennessee.

The siblings had collected the vast hoard of sanitiser by driving around the city of Chattanooga and clearing out the shelves in the local Dollar Tree, Walmart, Staples and Home Depot.

Noah Colvin then went across Tennessee clearing out the shelves in numerous stores across the state and even entering Kentucky to do the same, filling a haulage lorry full of the hygiene product, including thousands of packs of antibacterial wipes.

Matt then stayed at home and waited for hundreds of boxes of online bought hand sanitiser to arrive .

The Colvins cleared shop shelves of hand sanitiser all across their state (AFP via Getty Images)

“The major metro areas were cleaned out,” Matt told the New York Times.

The Colvins listed their stock on Amazon with 300 bottles almost immediately selling for between $8-70.

Amazon pulled the items the next day having suspended a number of similar listings and warning the sellers behind them they would lose their accounts if they did not stop inflating prices on the site.

Ebay then also instigated measures and banned any sales of face masks of sanitiser from the US.

The pair received a significant backlash for their business exercise as people in the country searched in vain for sanitiser and hospitals began rationing the essential item.

Amazon has banned sellers in the US flogging their hoards of hand sanitiser and masks (AFP via Getty Images)

It is believed thousands of sellers have amassed massive stockpiles of sanitiser and other hygiene products in an attempt to cash-in on the health crisis.

The Colvins have a total of 17,700 bottles and now nowhere to sell them.

A day after the online retail giants shut them down, they were ordered by the state’s Attorney General to “stop buying and selling medical goods and products”.

The AG was acting on an anti-price-gouging law which was in place since the state’s governor Bill Lee had declared a state of emergency over Covid-19.

Following the ban and public pressure, the brothers claim they are now planning on donating their supply to a local church and first responders.

But, on Sunday agents from the prosecutor’s office were seen removing the boxes.

“This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbours, not profiting from them,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

“We’re not going to tolerate selfish actions that put the health of Kentuckians at risk, and I’m grateful for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s partnership in bringing an end to this harmful scheme.”

The office is asking people to report suspicious activity to the Division of Consumer Affairs and asked citizens to “refrain from threatening or hostile communication with individuals or businesses you may suspect are price gouging”.

“Our team will review complaints closely and we are prepared to act to protect Tennesseans,” the order added.