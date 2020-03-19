Brooks & Dunn’s tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves from May to October

Kix Brooks (left) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform in 2015 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Associated Press

Update: This concert is postponed and has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. The show was one of the concerts scheduled to open the 2020 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre season, and the first thus far to be rescheduled. Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date. Any other ticket concerns are being directed to point of purchase. New tickets are at livenation.com.The postponement comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Original post: Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Brooks & Dunn’s “Reboot Tour 2020,” which comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 15. The date kicks off the tour.Tucker Beathard is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.Tickets will be at the box office and at livenation.com. Tickets are $35-$350.There’s no service fee at the box office the first week of sales.Ticket prices are forthcoming.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.

Jeremiah Johnson’s new album “Heaven’s to Betsy” is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on …

Chaifetz Arena is going dark through April 30 as concerts and special events will be halted including Sturgill Simpson, the Millennium Tour wi…

Some of the shows include Allen Stone, Grouplove, Graham Nash, Railroad Earth, Ryan Hurd and several other shows.

All concerts scheduled to take place at River City Casino now through April will be rescheduled out of concern for “the health and well being …

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a ban on events with over 1,000 people until further notice as Live Nation and AEG Presents announced they were putting large tours through the end of the month.

The show is a stop on the band’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour.” Tickets go on sale March 20.

Grelle’s album release concert at Off Broadway this weekend is canceled, as is the European tour that was scheduled to follow the St. Louis show.

The onslaught of summer concerts begins with a Memorial Day show at a new venue. But first things first: Spring brings its own super slate of big acts to get excited about.

Nathaniel Rateliff recorded his new album, “And It’s Still Alright,” without his band, the Night Sweats. His show Thursday has been postponed.

Kix Brooks (left) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform in 2015 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.