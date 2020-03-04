🔥Brooklyn Beckham style file: as he turns 21 we chart the eldest Beckham child's style evolution🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Given that he’s cut from the cloth of two of fashion’s biggest luminaries, it’s little wonder that Brooklyn Beckham has become the style icon he is.

The socialite and aspiring photographer, who turns 21 today, has become as renowned for his ill-fated romances as he has for his nonchalant, self-confessed “Peaky Blinders skateboarder” style, which relies on a handful of oversized jackets and rolled-up trousers to keep him looking dapper.

Whether he’s gracing the FROW at his mum Victoria Beckham’s show alongside the rest of his family, or storming red carpets at some of the hottest events and premieres, it would seem that he really does have style pulsing through his DNA.

In fact, looking back on Brooklyn over the years is like getting lost on a very 2000’s memory lane. As a toddler, he regularly tottered alongside his England-playing footballer father David and his then-WAG and former Spice Girl mum, Victoria.

David Beckham of Manchester United celebrates winning the championship with son Brooklyn after the FA Carling Premiership match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in 2000 (Rex Features )

As the eldest of the Beckham brood grew into his own, he began to experiment with his look. For a while, he rode out the man-bun wave (a look his dad very famously sported back in the early noughties too), but when that failed to stick, he opted to shave his head and trial a moustache.

There’s been a phase of baker boy hats (similar to those sported by his childhood friend Rocco Ritchie), and even a toying with mis-matched shoes.

Brooklyn Beckham attends the Alexander Wang February 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week (Getty Images )

But as he enters his twenty-first year, it would seem that two decades in the spotlight has worked wonders, as he now regularly displays his achingly cool sense of style, most recently on the FROW at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show.

But when he’s not proving how well he knows his way around a tailored suit, you may find him, camera looped around his neck, existing in his very firmly-established fashion flow.

Brooklyn Beckham attends PRADA MODE LONDON on October 03, 2019 (Getty Images )

Luckily for Beckham, should he ever be in need of a touch of style guidance, at least he has his dad’s wardrobe to have a rummage through (which, according to David, he does regularly.)

To celebrate his milestone birthday today, his parents are believed to be throwing him a birthday bash at their home in the Cotswolds for a cool £100,000.

Scroll through the gallery above for a look at Brooklyn over the years.